Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 14?
When the Washington Capitals play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Rasmus Sandin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Sandin has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
