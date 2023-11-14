The Old Dominion Monarchs (2-0) take the court against the Xavier Musketeers (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion vs. Xavier 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers scored an average of 55.2 points per game last year, 7.2 fewer points than the 62.4 the Monarchs gave up to opponents.

Xavier went 5-10 last season when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the Monarchs put up 66.1 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 65.9 the Musketeers gave up.

Old Dominion had a 12-3 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Schedule