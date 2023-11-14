Should you bet on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 53 games last season, Aube-Kubel scored -- but just one goal each time.

Aube-Kubel produced no points on the power play last season.

Aube-Kubel's shooting percentage last season was 6.0%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

