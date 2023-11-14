Will Lucas Johansen light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lucas Johansen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Johansen has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 4-2 10/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 6-1 10/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 4-0

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

