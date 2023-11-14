There is high school basketball action in Loudoun County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Battlefield High School at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Handley High School at Loudoun Valley High School