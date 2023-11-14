The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) battle the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

A total of 15 Jayhawks games last season hit the over.

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

In Wildcats games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Kansas is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (second-best).

With odds of +1000, Kansas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 While our computer ranking places Kentucky 138th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it fifth-best.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.

