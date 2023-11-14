John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a bet on Carlson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 26:13 per game on the ice, is -3.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

Carlson has a point in seven of 13 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Carlson has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Carlson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 1 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.