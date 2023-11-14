Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Heat on November 14, 2023
Player prop bet odds for LaMelo Ball and others are available when the Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|8.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- The 23.5-point prop total for Ball on Tuesday is 9.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.3.
- His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Ball has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- The 17.5-point over/under set for Gordon Hayward on Tuesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
- Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
- The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 6.0 less than his prop total on Tuesday (22.5).
- He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).
- He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
