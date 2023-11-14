See the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (3-6), which currently has five players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets prepare for their matchup with the Miami Heat (6-4) at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Hornets lost 129-107 to the Knicks on Sunday. LaMelo Ball's team-leading 32 points paced the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Terry Rozier PG Out Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 Brandon Miller SF Questionable Ankle 17.3 6.0 2.0 Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Kyle Lowry: Out (Rest), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream:

