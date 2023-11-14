The Miami Heat (6-4) are favored (-3.5) to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 117 - Hornets 113

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 3.5)

Heat (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.1)

Heat (-4.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Hornets' .444 ATS win percentage (4-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Charlotte covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 80% of the time.

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 77.8% of the time this season (seven out of nine). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (four out of 10).

The Heat have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .429 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense the Hornets are the seventh-ranked team in the league (116.1 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (123.1 points conceded per game).

Charlotte is 13th in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.4) and sixth in rebounds conceded (42).

With 25.6 assists per game, the Hornets are 13th in the league.

Charlotte is 14th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.8) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.7).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8.8). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 30.3%.

