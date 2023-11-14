Capitals vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 win over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals took down the New York Islanders 4-1 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Capitals' offense has put up 27 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.0%). They are 6-2-2 over those contests.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-160)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals (7-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 2-2-4 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Washington has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Capitals scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Washington has earned seven points (3-0-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Capitals have scored three or more goals five times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-0-1).
- This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 2-2-2 (six points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 4-2-0 to register eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|5th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|2.31
|31st
|2nd
|2.13
|Goals Allowed
|2.85
|8th
|16th
|30.5
|Shots
|29
|25th
|11th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|12th
|11th
|22.45%
|Power Play %
|7.89%
|30th
|8th
|85.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.5%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.