If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Fairfax County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lewis High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Lake Braddock High School