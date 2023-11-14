Evgeny Kuznetsov will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Washington Capitals meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Kuznetsov in that upcoming Capitals-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 21:53 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has a goal in two of the 13 games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Kuznetsov has a point in six of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 13 games this season, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kuznetsov goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

