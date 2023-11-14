The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Alexander Ovechkin and others in this contest.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Ovechkin has collected four goals and seven assists in 13 games for Washington, good for 11 points.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5 at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson has collected eight points this season, with one goal and seven assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Evgeny Kuznetsov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov is among the leading scorers on the team with eight total points (three goals and five assists).

Kuznetsov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 1 at Devils Nov. 10 2 0 2 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Karlsson is Vegas' leading contributor with 18 points. He has eight goals and 10 assists this season.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1 vs. Kings Nov. 8 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has 15 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

