The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 win over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals took down the New York Islanders 4-1 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-150) Capitals (+125) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won four of those games.

Washington has gone 3-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has played four games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 55 (3rd) Goals 30 (31st) 32 (3rd) Goals Allowed 37 (8th) 11 (14th) Power Play Goals 3 (31st) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Washington went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.

In Washington's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 6.3 goals.

The Capitals' 30 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals have given up 2.8 goals per game, 37 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.