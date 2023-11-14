The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) are favored when they hit the road against the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) on Tuesday, November 14. The Golden Knights are -165 on the moneyline to win over the Capitals (+135) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals seven times.

The Golden Knights are 9-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Capitals have four wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Vegas is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of the time).

Washington has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.2 3.6 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.6 2.2 7 21.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 5-5 2-8-0 6.4 2.7 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 2.7 2.5 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

