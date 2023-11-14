Capitals vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 14
The Washington Capitals' (7-4-2) injury report has seven players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 14 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Darcy Kuemper
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Chandler Stephenson
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 30 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
- Washington allows 2.8 goals per game (37 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Their -7 goal differential is 22nd in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.7 per game).
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +23.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Capitals (+135)
|6
