Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 14?
Can we anticipate Aliaksei Protas finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Protas scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
