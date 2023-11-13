Kyle Kuzma and Scottie Barnes are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and MNMT

SportsNet and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +138) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Monday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +158)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game average is 4.2 points more than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Jones has made 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +130) 3.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -175)

The 16.5-point total set for Jordan Poole on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of three is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Monday's over/under for Barnes is 20.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 21.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Barnes' year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Barnes has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +158)

The 14.5-point total set for Dennis Schroder on Monday is 1.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged three rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Schroder has averaged nine assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.