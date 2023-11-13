The Toronto Raptors (4-5) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-7) on November 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Washington is 1-5 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.

The Wizards score 6.8 more points per game (116.2) than the Raptors give up to opponents (109.4).

Washington is 2-5 when it scores more than 109.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards scored 114.2 points per game last season, 2.1 more than they averaged on the road (112.1).

The Wizards allowed more points at home (114.6 per game) than away (114.1) last season.

At home, the Wizards knocked down 12.2 triples per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.0%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries