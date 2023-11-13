Wizards vs. Raptors November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, November 13, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (1-3) face the Washington Wizards (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.
- Kyle Kuzma put up 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
- Tyus Jones' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.
- Deni Avdija's stats last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
- Corey Kispert recorded 11.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 boards.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Per game, Pascal Siakam provided points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Per game, Scottie Barnes put up 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- OG Anunoby collected 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2 assists. He also sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. posted 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Dennis Schroder collected 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He drained 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
Wizards vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Raptors
|Wizards
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
