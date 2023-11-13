The VMI Keydets (1-1) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

VMI vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-22.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-22.5) 146.5 -6000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VMI vs. South Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

VMI won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Keydets won their only game last season when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.

South Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Gamecocks games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

