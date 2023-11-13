The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) battle the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Last season, VMI had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.5% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks ranked 43rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Keydets ranked 96th.
  • The Keydets put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (72.6).
  • VMI went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 72.6 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).
  • The Keydets conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
  • At home, VMI made 10.2 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8.9). VMI's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Richmond L 93-75 Robins Center
11/9/2023 Christendom W 87-53 Cameron Hall
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 South Dakota - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

