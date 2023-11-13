How to Watch VMI vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) battle the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Last season, VMI had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.5% from the field.
- The Gamecocks ranked 43rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Keydets ranked 96th.
- The Keydets put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (72.6).
- VMI went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 72.6 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).
- The Keydets conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
- At home, VMI made 10.2 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8.9). VMI's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.8%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/9/2023
|Christendom
|W 87-53
|Cameron Hall
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
