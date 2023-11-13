The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) battle the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Last season, VMI had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.5% from the field.

The Gamecocks ranked 43rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Keydets ranked 96th.

The Keydets put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (72.6).

VMI went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 72.6 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).

The Keydets conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (77.5) last season.

At home, VMI made 10.2 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8.9). VMI's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule