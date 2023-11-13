Only one Sun Belt game is on Monday in college basketball play. That contest is the Georgia Southern Eagles playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 SEC Network +

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!