Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Only one Sun Belt game is on Monday in college basketball play. That contest is the Georgia Southern Eagles playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|SEC Network +
