The Toronto Raptors (4-5) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-7) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and MNMT

SportsNet and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Wizards vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 120 - Wizards 109

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 9.5)

Raptors (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-10.4)

Raptors (-10.4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Raptors have been more successful against the spread than the Wizards this season, putting up an ATS record of 5-4-0, compared to the 4-5-0 record of the Wizards.

Toronto hasn't covered the spread as a 9.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents do it more often (77.8% of the time) than Toronto and its opponents (44.4%).

The Raptors have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season, better than the .143 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (1-6).

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are sixth in the league in points scored (116.2 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (123.8).

Washington is the worst team in the league in rebounds per game (39.0) and worst in rebounds conceded (51.8).

The Wizards are fourth-best in the league in assists (27.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Washington is 16th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16.2).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

