The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Musketeers ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers recorded were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.

The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

Xavier went 9-4 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Purdue averaged 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Purdue fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.

At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.0%) than away (40.5%) as well.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule