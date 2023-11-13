How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) battle the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
- Old Dominion put together a 10-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
- The Monarchs' 66.9 points per game last year were only 1.0 fewer point than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
- Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Old Dominion averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (66.9).
- At home, the Monarchs gave up 62.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.3.
- Beyond the arc, Old Dominion drained more triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (30.4%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Virginia Wesleyan
|W 71-57
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chartway Arena
