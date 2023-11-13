The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) battle the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
  • Old Dominion put together a 10-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Monarchs' 66.9 points per game last year were only 1.0 fewer point than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
  • Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Old Dominion averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (66.9).
  • At home, the Monarchs gave up 62.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Old Dominion drained more triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (30.4%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Virginia Wesleyan W 71-57 Chartway Arena
11/11/2023 @ Ball State L 73-68 John E. Worthen Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton - Chartway Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel - Chartway Arena

