The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) battle the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Old Dominion put together a 10-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Monarchs' 66.9 points per game last year were only 1.0 fewer point than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Old Dominion averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (66.9).

At home, the Monarchs gave up 62.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.3.

Beyond the arc, Old Dominion drained more triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (30.4%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule