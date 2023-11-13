Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) and the Hampton Pirates (1-1) hit the court at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Norfolk State Betting Records & Stats
- Norfolk State compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Norfolk State put together a 13-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-12-0 mark from Hampton.
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Norfolk State
|75.8
|144
|68.6
|146.1
|141.9
|Hampton
|68.2
|144
|77.5
|146.1
|143.9
Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans scored 75.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.
- Norfolk State went 3-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Norfolk State
|13-9-0
|14-8-0
|Hampton
|13-12-0
|13-12-0
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Norfolk State
|Hampton
|10-2
|Home Record
|7-6
|6-8
|Away Record
|1-13
|4-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|82
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|4-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
