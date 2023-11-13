The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) battle the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Norfolk State had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.0% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 96th.

Last year, the Spartans scored 75.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates allowed.

Norfolk State had a 13-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

Norfolk State scored 82.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

At home, the Spartans allowed 13.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (75.0).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Norfolk State fared better at home last season, sinking 8.3 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule