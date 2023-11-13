How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) battle the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- Norfolk State had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 96th.
- Last year, the Spartans scored 75.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates allowed.
- Norfolk State had a 13-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- Norfolk State scored 82.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 13.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (75.0).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Norfolk State fared better at home last season, sinking 8.3 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Penn State-Wilkes Barre
|W 102-55
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/9/2023
|Newport News
|W 90-56
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/13/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
