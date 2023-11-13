The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) and the Hampton Pirates (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton's games went over the point total 13 out of 25 times last season.

The Pirates covered the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.

Norfolk State's .591 ATS win percentage (13-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Hampton's .520 mark (13-12-0 ATS Record).

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 75.8 144 68.6 146.1 141.9 Hampton 68.2 144 77.5 146.1 143.9

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans gave up.

Hampton put together an 8-2 ATS record and a 5-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.6 points.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 13-9-0 14-8-0 Hampton 13-12-0 13-12-0

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Norfolk State Hampton 10-2 Home Record 7-6 6-8 Away Record 1-13 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

