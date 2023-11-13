The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) battle the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Hampton went 5-10 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 91st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pirates ranked 204th.

The Pirates scored an average of 68.2 points per game last year, only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Hampton went 5-10 last season when it scored more than 68.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Hampton averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).

In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (81.1).

Hampton drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule