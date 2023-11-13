The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) battle the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
  • Hampton went 5-10 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 91st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pirates ranked 204th.
  • The Pirates scored an average of 68.2 points per game last year, only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • Hampton went 5-10 last season when it scored more than 68.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Hampton averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (81.1).
  • Hampton drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Howard L 92-80 Burr Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 109-46 Hampton Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Kent State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.