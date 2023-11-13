CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a CUSA team on Monday in college basketball play.
CUSA Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cornell Big Red at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
