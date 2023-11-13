The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Broncos Insights

The Bills put up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.3 per outing the Broncos allow.

This season Denver averages 3.7 more points per game (21.5) than Buffalo surrenders (17.8).

The Bills collect 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Broncos allow per outing (405.9).

Denver racks up 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than Buffalo gives up (334).

This season, the Bills rush for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per outing (154.1).

This year Denver averages 116.8 yards per game on the ground, 2.4 more yards than Buffalo allows (114.4).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (12).

This year Denver has 12 turnovers, two fewer than Buffalo has takeaways (14).

Bills Home Performance

The Bills' average points scored at home (28.8) is higher than their overall average (26.7). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.8).

The Bills accumulate 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and concede 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).

In home games, Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game and concedes 224.6. That's more than it gains (262.1) and allows (219.6) overall.

At home, the Bills rack up 111.8 rushing yards per game and give up 120.6. That's more than they gain (108.1) and allow (114.4) overall.

The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored on the road (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded in road games (39) is higher than overall (28.3).

On the road, the Broncos accumulate 290.3 yards per game and concede 528.7. That's less than they gain overall (302.1), but more than they allow (405.9).

On the road, Denver accumulates 196.7 passing yards per game and concedes 323. That's more than it gains (185.4) and allows (251.8) overall.

On the road, the Broncos accumulate 93.7 rushing yards per game and give up 205.7. That's less than they gain overall (116.8), and more than they allow (154.1).

The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs in road games (0.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.1% away from home (5.6% higher than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

