How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
Bills vs. Broncos Insights
- The Bills put up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.3 per outing the Broncos allow.
- This season Denver averages 3.7 more points per game (21.5) than Buffalo surrenders (17.8).
- The Bills collect 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Broncos allow per outing (405.9).
- Denver racks up 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than Buffalo gives up (334).
- This season, the Bills rush for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per outing (154.1).
- This year Denver averages 116.8 yards per game on the ground, 2.4 more yards than Buffalo allows (114.4).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (12).
- This year Denver has 12 turnovers, two fewer than Buffalo has takeaways (14).
Bills Home Performance
- The Bills' average points scored at home (28.8) is higher than their overall average (26.7). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.8).
- The Bills accumulate 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and concede 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).
- In home games, Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game and concedes 224.6. That's more than it gains (262.1) and allows (219.6) overall.
- At home, the Bills rack up 111.8 rushing yards per game and give up 120.6. That's more than they gain (108.1) and allow (114.4) overall.
- The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 24-18
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos' average points scored on the road (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded in road games (39) is higher than overall (28.3).
- On the road, the Broncos accumulate 290.3 yards per game and concede 528.7. That's less than they gain overall (302.1), but more than they allow (405.9).
- On the road, Denver accumulates 196.7 passing yards per game and concedes 323. That's more than it gains (185.4) and allows (251.8) overall.
- On the road, the Broncos accumulate 93.7 rushing yards per game and give up 205.7. That's less than they gain overall (116.8), and more than they allow (154.1).
- The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs in road games (0.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.1% away from home (5.6% higher than overall).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 19-8
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|W 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|W 24-9
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
