Barclays Center is where the Brooklyn Nets (4-5) and Washington Wizards (2-6) will square off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Kyle Kuzma is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Wizards lost to the Hornets 124-117. With 17 points, Kuzma was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 17 6 1 0 0 2 Tyus Jones 16 4 4 0 1 2 Corey Kispert 15 4 0 0 0 3

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma provides the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones contributes with 13.7 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists.

Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 18.7 points, 3 boards and 3 assists per contest, plus 1.7 steals and 1 block.

Deni Avdija's averages for the season are 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Delon Wright's numbers for the season are 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game, making 23.1% of his shots from the field.

