Player prop bet options for Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game average is 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (3.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 17.5-point prop total set for Jordan Poole on Sunday is 1.2 less than his season scoring average (18.7).

He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Poole has collected three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.