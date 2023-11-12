How to Watch the Wizards vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) battle the Washington Wizards (2-6) on November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Nets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 26th.
- The Wizards average just 3.6 more points per game (119) than the Nets give up to opponents (115.4).
- Washington is 1-4 when it scores more than 115.4 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Wizards put up 114.2 points per game last season, 2.1 more than they averaged on the road (112.1).
- At home, the Wizards gave up 114.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 114.1.
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (37%) too.
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
