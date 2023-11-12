On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: YES, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 boards.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Daniel Gafford put up 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

Nets Players to Watch

Per game, Mikal Bridges provided points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie's stats last season included 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He sank 45.5% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Wizards vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Wizards 113.4 Points Avg. 113.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 37.8% Three Point % 35.6%

