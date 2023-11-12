Sunday's game between the George Mason Patriots (2-0) and William & Mary Tribe (0-2) going head to head at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their last outing on Friday, the Tribe suffered a 70-54 loss to VCU.

William & Mary vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 75, William & Mary 69

William & Mary Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tribe scored 66.3 points per game last season (148th in college basketball) and gave up 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

With 68.1 points per game in CAA action, William & Mary tallied 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.3 PPG).

Offensively the Tribe fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 69.1 points per game, compared to 63.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, William & Mary gave up 65.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 67.6.

