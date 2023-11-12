Should you bet on Terry McLaurin scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin's 568 receiving yards is the best mark on the Commanders. He has been targeted 71 times, and has 47 catches plus two touchdowns (63.1 yards per game).

In two of nine games this season, McLaurin has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0

