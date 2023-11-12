The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) battle the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins' 79.1 points per game last year were 27.3 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

Maryland had a 22-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks scored 11.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Terrapins allowed (68.7).

South Carolina went 24-0 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Terrapins allowed to opponents.

The Terrapins' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Notre Dame W 100-71 Halle Georges Carpentier 11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena 11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena 11/20/2023 South Dakota State - Colonial Life Arena

Maryland Schedule