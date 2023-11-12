With the Washington Commanders playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Sam Howell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has put up 157 rushing yards on 29 carries (17.4 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

Sam Howell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0

