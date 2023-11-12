Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 10?
With the Washington Commanders playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Sam Howell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Howell has put up 157 rushing yards on 29 carries (17.4 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
- Howell has one rushing TD this year.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
