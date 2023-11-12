Sunday's contest between the Radford Highlanders (2-0) and the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at Dedmon Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-49 and heavily favors Radford to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Spartans' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 51-49 victory against Drexel.

Norfolk State vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 66, Norfolk State 49

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans averaged 61.6 points per game last season (247th in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (first in college basketball). They had a +361 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Norfolk State averaged 58.6 points per game in MEAC play, and 61.6 overall.

The Spartans put up more points at home (69.3 per game) than away (53.9) last season.

Norfolk State gave up fewer points at home (45.2 per game) than away (56.5) last season.

