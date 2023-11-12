The Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Logan Thomas get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thomas will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has collected 311 yards receiving (38.9 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 33 balls on 45 targets.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, but no games with more than one.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0

Rep Logan Thomas with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.