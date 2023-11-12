The Ligue 1 schedule today, which includes FC Lorient versus Clermont Foot 63, is not one to miss.

Information on how to watch today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient travels to play Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (+115)

Clermont Foot 63 (+115) Underdog: FC Lorient (+265)

FC Lorient (+265) Draw: (+225)

Watch FC Metz vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes makes the trip to face FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: FC Nantes (+140)

FC Nantes (+140) Underdog: FC Metz (+215)

FC Metz (+215) Draw: (+220)

Watch Lille OSC vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC is on the road to face Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Lille OSC (-215)

Lille OSC (-215) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+600)

Toulouse FC (+600) Draw: (+360)

Watch Stade Rennes vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon journeys to face Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Rennes (-125)

Stade Rennes (-125) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+330)

Olympique Lyon (+330) Draw: (+300)

Watch RC Lens vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille journeys to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: RC Lens (+125)

RC Lens (+125) Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+215)

Olympique Marseille (+215) Draw: (+250)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.