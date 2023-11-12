When the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will John Bates get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has grabbed 10 balls for 95 yards (11.9 per game) this season.

Bates, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0

