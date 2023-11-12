The New York Jets (4-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) play at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Insights

This year, the Jets score 4.9 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Raiders give up (21.4).

Las Vegas racks up 17.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 New York surrenders.

The Jets collect 272.9 yards per game, 58 fewer yards than the 330.9 the Raiders allow per matchup.

Las Vegas racks up 275.6 yards per game, 36.4 fewer yards than the 312 New York gives up.

This season, the Jets run for 35.3 fewer yards per game (103.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (138.7).

This season Las Vegas averages 76.1 rushing yards per game, 61.2 fewer than New York allows (137.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Las Vegas has turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than New York has forced a turnover (13) this season.

Jets Away Performance

The Jets score 18 points per game on the road (1.5 more than overall), and allow 20.3 on the road (0.8 more than overall).

The Jets pick up more yards in away games (291 per game) than they do overall (272.9), and allow fewer in road games (294.7 per game) than overall (312).

The Jets pick up more rushing yards in away games (118.7 per game) than they do overall (103.4), but they also allow more (158.7 per game) than overall (137.3).

On the road, the Jets convert fewer third downs (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles L 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score 21.5 points per game at home (4.2 more than overall) and allow 14.8 at home (6.6 fewer than overall).

The Raiders accumulate more yards at home (330.8 per game) than they do overall (275.6), and concede fewer at home (288.5 per game) than overall (330.9).

Las Vegas accumulates 237.3 passing yards per game at home (37.9 more than overall), and allows 183.3 at home (8.9 fewer than overall).

At home, the Raiders accumulate more rushing yards (93.5 per game) than they do overall (76.1). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (105.3) than they do overall (138.7).

The Raiders convert 39.3% of third downs at home (6.3% more than overall), and concede on 37.3% of third downs at home (5.8% less than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York W 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX

