The James Madison Dukes (2-0) host the Howard Bison (1-1) at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

James Madison vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

James Madison covered the spread more often than Howard last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-11-0, compared to the 16-13-0 record of the Bison.

James Madison vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 80.5 155.8 68.1 140.7 147.5 Howard 75.3 155.8 72.6 140.7 146.2

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

Last year, the Dukes averaged 80.5 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 72.6 the Bison allowed.

When James Madison put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 12-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

James Madison vs. Howard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 17-11-0 14-14-0 Howard 16-13-0 16-13-0

James Madison vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Howard 11-3 Home Record 12-2 8-6 Away Record 6-8 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.