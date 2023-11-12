The Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jahan Dotson get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has 360 yards receiving on 34 receptions (57 targets), with three TDs, averaging 40 yards per game.

Dotson has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1

