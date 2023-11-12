Jahan Dotson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Check out Dotson's stats below.

Dotson's season stats include 360 yards on 34 receptions (10.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times.

Jahan Dotson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Commanders this week: Curtis Samuel (LP/toe): 35 Rec; 332 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dotson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 34 360 77 3 10.6

Dotson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1

