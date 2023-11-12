Sunday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (2-0) and the William & Mary Tribe (0-2) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with George Mason securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Patriots are coming off of an 84-77 win over Marshall in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 75, William & Mary 69

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Patriots' -41 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (104th in college basketball).

George Mason averaged 0.6 fewer points in A-10 play (59.9) than overall (60.5).

The Patriots scored more points at home (62.8 per game) than away (57.5) last season.

At home, George Mason conceded 57.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (61.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.